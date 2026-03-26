Restaurant Roundup: Drive-thru taco shop temporarily closed, rocking Manitou spot scores high

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - One drive-thru taco favorite is expressing its feelings after being temporarily closed by the health department. Meanwhile, a bar on the Westside was caught with moldy food.

Low Scores:

The Taco Express at Centennial Boulevard and Garden of the Gods Road was temporarily closed after failing its recent routine health inspection with 18 violations!

The violations include raw shelled eggs temped at 64 degrees, the cheese was also too warm, the inspector couldn’t find dates on multiple food items, and there was a gap under the back door big enough for pests to get in.

The manager told us over the phone that what put the nail in the coffin was not having a certified food protection manager on staff.

“We hosted everybody to come in the day after we got shut down, and we all did the course together,” the restaurant’s manager said in the phone interview with KRDO13.

Taco Express passed its re-inspection and is now back open with three certified food protection managers on staff!

“[We’re] just doing our best to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” the manager told us.

Benny's Restaurant & Lounge on W Colorado Avenue failed its routine inspection with over half a dozen violations, including hand washing problems, an employee garnishing drinks with bare hands, and moldy celery!

Benny's passed its re-inspection.

Next up, Evergreen on N Tejon Street failed with nine violations: old food, the mashed potato scoop handle was touching the mashed potatoes, and raw beef was stored above cooked food, which can lead to cross-contamination.

Evergreen also passed its re-inspection.

Now to the fun part – our high scores:

Wackadoo Brewing at Centennial Boulevard and N 30th Street

Summa on W Colorado Avenue

Armadillo Ranch in Manitou Springs

Armadillos are known to be nocturnal, and so are this bar’s patrons!

“We’ve got such a rocking live music scene here,” Armadillo Ranch owner Jason Wells said in an interview with KRDO.

However, Wells told us he’s glad the kitchen is finally getting the spotlight.

“It always disappoints me that we don’t get talked about more when it comes to our culinary offerings,” Jason stated his frustrations. “We like to call it high-end bar food.”

In a small mountain town, it’s probably no surprise that they’re working with a small staff. Armadillo Ranch only has three cooks, so sometimes Jason hops on the line to help.

“It doesn't take much to realize what a tough job these guys all do day in and day out,” he said.

They’re busting their buns to keep this place spotless – and it’s paying off!

The pulled pork sandwich with homemade BBQ sauce is super tasty. We’re told one of the cooks has been perfecting the sauce recipe for years.

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup awards at your favorite restaurant to know the kitchen inside is clean.

Reminder: all of our high and low-scoring restaurants are based on routine health inspections conducted by the El Paso County Health Department.

Click here for a look at all the most recent health inspection scores.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.