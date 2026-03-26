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Pikes Peak Rangerettes mourn loss of assistant drillmaster

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Published 3:47 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Rangerettes are mourning the loss of their Assistant Drillmaster. Jennifer Dillie was killed in a car accident on Monday, but her memory lives on through the lives she touched.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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