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Local author documents life of Colorado’s longest working man

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today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:04 AM

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - A local author recently released a book chronicling the life of Albert Di Nardo, the 96-year-old owner of Di Nardo's Cider Mill who's only taken one vacation since he was 12 years old.

Former Fort Carson police officer and award-winning author Zach Fortier recently released his book, "Albert DiNardo, The Last DiNardo." He released the book last month after extensive interviews with Albert and his longtime friend and business partner, Heidi Willard.

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The book starts with Albert's father, Ubaldo Di Nardo, and his immigration to the United States in 1921. Fortier tells of the family's run-ins with heartbreak, racism, hard work, and a series of coincidences that led to Colorado's longest-standing business owner.

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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