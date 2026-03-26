Highway 115 reopens after ’24 Fire’ closure in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson has confirmed that Highway 115 is officially back open as of 4 p.m. on March 26. after closing due to the "24 Fire" in Fremont County.

The road was closed last week after visibility became "impassable" on the highway, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Officials say smoke may still be visible in the area, but there is "no need to call 911 unless you observe a new fire or an immediate concern." They ask that drivers do not stop along the highway to take photos os observe activity.

Fire crews will remain in the area to monitor conditions, and the Colorado State Patrol will assist with traffic, Fort Carson says.

Fort Carson officials confirmed on March 26 that the "24 Fire" burning off Highway 115 in Fremont County stands at approximately 7,385 acres, with containment at 61%.

Officials say the fire initially started after a vehicle pulled over due to a vehicle malfunction on Highway 115.

Fort Carson released the following statement on March 26:

“As of 8 a.m., the 24 Fire Incident Command has made significant progress by increasing containment to 61%. This is the result of the firefighters’ efforts to strengthen control lines to maintain safe barriers. Today crews will be focusing efforts on mop up and monitoring, especially along Highway 115. Firefighters and apparatus will be visible along all control lines. There will still be visible smoke due to burning within the interior of the contained areas which is being facilitated as planned. Thorough assessments are being conducted with emergency service agencies with the public in mind to prepare the reopening of Highway 115. More information regarding the opening of Highway 115 will be shared as soon as a decision has been made.”

STAY UP TO DATE ON ALL OUR COVERAGE OF THE '24 FIRE HERE

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