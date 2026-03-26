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Family of eight displaced after fire at Colorado Springs townhome

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today at 5:11 AM
Published 5:16 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fire crews in Cimarron Hills say a family of eight was left without a home after a fast-moving fire tore through a Colorado Springs townhouse on Tuesday.

According to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD), just after 4 p.m. on March 24, crews were called to a working structure fire at a townhome on 1200 Cree Drive, just a few blocks north of Peterson Space Force Base. The department said the affected unit was part of a six-plex.

Firefighters arrived to thick smoke and active flames visible on the upper floor.

May be an image of text that says 'E17 1284 E17'
Courtesy: Cimarron Hills FD
No photo description available.

Thanks to a rapid and aggressive response, CHFD said crews were able to contain the fire to the single unit where it originated, successfully preventing it from spreading.

Unfortunately, that unit was heavily damaged, displacing a family of eight. CHFD said it is now working with the Red Cross to help the family find shelter and support.

May be an image of fire
Courtesy: Cimarron Hills FD

CHFD said mutual aid was provided by the Colorado Springs, Falcon, and Security Fire Departments, who assisted them in controlling the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

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