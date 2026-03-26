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Colorado State Patrol celebrates women troopers, hope to inspire next generation

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Published 10:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is highlighting the role of its female members during Women's History Month as the agency reported to our sister station that women currently make up 6% of troopers statewide.

March is recognized as Women's History Month, a time when the agency emphasizes that representation is essential for the next generation of officers. While women are a small fraction of the state police force right now, current members believe their presence in the field serves as a model for future recruits.

Corporal Archer has served as a trooper with CSP for 18 years. Though she did not initially realize she would pursue a career in law enforcement, she said the decision to join the force was a rewarding choice. Archer described significant personal and professional growth during her time as a trooper.

"Man, I look back on 18 years and it's crazy," Cpl. Archer said. "It's crazy the things that I've experienced, the highs and the lows. But Absolutely jump in. Jump in with both feet and soak up everything that you can learn."

Archer emphasized that despite the challenges of the role, the experience has been worthwhile.

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Donovan Pimentel

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