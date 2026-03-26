The Colorado Springs Switchbacks incorporates yoga into their training

The twenty minutes after training for the Switchbacks FC is used for yoga. That time can be relaxing or it can be a time for chatting it up, "They do let a lot of the, you know, their guard down and everything. So they know that this is a safe place. I think that's a really cool thing for me to experience with them, says Kitten Dupreez. But overall it's a time to get their bodies right."

Kitten Dupreez of D1 training has been leading the team in the flow stretching and yoga for the last eight years.

"Just adds another piece of that recovery point that they're really going to that any athlete needs, honestly," says Dupreez.

For players like Brennan Creek and Aidan Rocha, it's allowed them to play at their peak, “and that's been beneficial in terms of staying in tune with my body and mind. Yoga is definitely helped yoga has been a big part of that," says Aidan Rocha.

Brennan Creek adds, "We've done it for so long now. All the guys here that, you know, you can definitely see how much it's helped us and it's definitely easier as, as we've gone on."

The circle itself is full of characters. As they make their way through movements their body needs leading up to the fan favorite, Happy Baby.