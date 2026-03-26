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Colorado Springs Lotto+ player wins $3.1 million jackpot

Eugen Tamas via Canva
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Updated
today at 1:05 PM
Published 1:02 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs Lotto+ player won $3,120,760 in the March 25th drawing, according to officials.

According to the state, the winning ticket had a cash value of $1,560,380 and was purchased at Safeway 8750 N Union Blvd in Colorado Springs. Officials say the winning numbers were 7-8-27-28-32-34, with plus numbers 1-11-17-26-33-39.

The state says the win marks the 7th Jackpot win in fiscal year 2026, with more than $19.7 million in prizes.

Past winners this year include the following, according to the state:

  • July 7, Cleveland J., $2,300,000 at The Basalt Store,136 Emma Rd., Basalt.
  • Feb. 5, Monica P., $3,328,106 at King Soopers, 12167 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield.
  • Jan. 7, Kurt P., $3,071,596 at Safeway, 27152 Main St., Conifer.  
  • Dec. 18, Jeremy R., $1,900,000 at Winner's Corner in Pueblo.
  • Nov. 25, Maryann S., $3,205,234 at Alta Convenience, 731 E Main St., Trinidad.  
  • Aug. 18, a player, $2,828,139 at Safeway, 8355 N Rampart Range Rd., Littleton.

The state says that the Colorado lottery has odds of one in 3,838,380 of winning.

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