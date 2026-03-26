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’24 Fire’ containment reaches 61% in Fremont County

Fort Carson
By
New
Published 11:32 AM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson officials confirmed on March 26 that the "24 Fire" burning off of Highway 115 in Fremont County stands at approximately 7,385 acres, while the containment has increased to 61%.

Fort Carson released the following statement on March 26:

“As of 8 a.m., the 24 Fire Incident Command has made significant progress by increasing containment to 61%. This is the result of the firefighters’ efforts to strengthen control lines to maintain safe barriers.

Today crews will be focusing efforts on mop up and monitoring, especially along Highway 115. Firefighters and apparatus will be visible along all control lines. There will still be visible smoke due to burning within the interior of the contained areas which is being facilitated as planned.  Thorough assessments are being conducted with emergency service agencies with the public in mind to prepare the reopening of Highway 115.

More information regarding the opening of Highway 115 will be shared as soon as a decision has been made.”

Fire crews said the initial cause of the fire was a vehicle malfunction on Highway 115. Officials say a vehicle pulled over while driving on the highway, and that was the spark point.

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Abby Smith

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