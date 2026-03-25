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Tracking record heat & fire danger

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Published 4:07 AM

TODAY: Temps warm even more to the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and high 80s/low 90s across the Arkansas River Valley Wednesday - smashing daily records! A few showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening. Widespread Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings are in place across Southern Colorado.

TOMORROW: We cool a few degrees with a few more showers Thursday night. Winds could ramp up on the front end of a cold front. Fire danger continues.

EXTENDED: Temps cool to the 50s Friday with more PM showers possible on the back end of a cold front. Temps rebound to the 60s and 70s by the weekend but a few showers remain in the forecast through next week.

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Julia Donovan

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