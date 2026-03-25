Man arrested after neighbor dispute in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man in the 9100 block of Bellcove Circle on March 24 following a neighbor dispute and protection order violations, according to police. The incident began at 3:14 p.m. and resulted in the suspect being booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Police say the reporting party told officers the neighbor was caught on camera damaging their house, which was now for sale due to the extensive/escalating problems. The person who called the police told officers that the son of the neighbor had made threats to cause physical harm and stated, "I want to see your grandkid’s intestines all over the road.”

KRDO13 received video of the incident where the suspect, later identified as Alex Muller, states, "I want to see your children's intestines draped over this wall." We have reached out to the police to clarify the discrepancies.

CSPD tells KRDO13 they are not sure how the information was relayed to the sergeant who entered the blotter. However, they say they can confirm there was a statement made about bodily harm to a child.

During the officer’s investigation, they developed probable cause for criminal mischief and also noted two mandatory protection order violations related to the address he was residing at, stemming from a previous domestic violence case, according to CSPD.

Police say the officer researched the premise's history and noted prior history involving the father and a revolver in the house and signs of aggression toward police. KRDO13 also spoke with the mother of the suspect, who was arrested, and she said there are no guns in the house.

We asked CSPD about this, and officers said that, "As far as the firearm question is concerned, the case is still under investigation, and we are not releasing details."

CSPD says that upon contact, they confirmed the suspect was there in violation of an active mandatory protection order and were met with immediate aggression by the suspect and his father as well. Police say both were verbally hostile with officers, uncooperative, would not listen as officers attempted to explain the active warrants, made hand gestures to shoot at officers, and repeatedly told officers to take out their guns and shoot themselves in the mouth and do the world a favor.

Officers maintained a safe perimeter with vehicle cover and ballistic shields while a search/arrest warrant was applied for and obtained, police said. Subsequently, CSPD says the father surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without incident, served and released for misdemeanor interference.

Police say Alex Muller stayed in the home. The suspect eventually presented at the side garage door, where a less-lethal 40mm round of pepper spray was utilized to cast over his head, according to CSPD. Officers say, unfortunately, once it struck the door, the round shattered in several pieces and struck the suspect in the face, causing minor injuries.

CSPD said this allowed officers to use tactics to advance with K9, push him to the ground, and take him into custody without further incident.

A neighbor tells us they had to hide their children inside away from the windows amid the police standoff. Some told us that while they were scared at the time, they were grateful to see this neighbor arrested.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. CSPD said he now faces criminal mischief, assault on an officer and obstruction charges.

The Muller family tells KRDO13 these allegations are false. We asked about the alleged threats that were heard on the video recording, and Muller's mother could not comment on that as she said she was not home. They say they are now exploring their legal options.

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