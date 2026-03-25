End of an era: Lovell Park pool closed, but a new indoor pool is coming

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO)-- For decades, the Lovell Park outdoor pool has been a summer staple in Pueblo West, a place for families to gather, cool off, and make memories. But this year, the pool won’t open, marking the second consecutive summer without the pool.

Officials with Pueblo West Parks and Recreation say the decision wasn’t easy. The aging facility faced years of wear and tear, including a deteriorating liner, leaks and underground piping problems. With costs to repair the pool reaching nearly half a million dollars, leaders determined it wasn’t feasible to try to salvage the outdoor pool.

“We’ve worked really hard to keep it open to our community throughout the year. It’s very disappointing to us,” said Carol Cosby with Pueblo West Parks and Recreation.

“We were kind of taken back by how much it would cost to get the outdoor pool back up and running.”

While the closure is a tough blow for families looking to beat the summer heat, there’s a silver lining. Plans for a brand-new indoor community pool have been in the works since 2016, when voters approved the project. The indoor facility will offer year-round access, slides for kids, a diving board, party rooms for rentals and a handicap ramp for accessibility.

“It’ll be year-round, seven days a week, and something for all ages,” Cosby said. “It’s going to be phenomenal, especially for those with disabilities.”

The new building is designed to fit into the community, with a metal exterior and spaces planned for gatherings. While officials are still finalizing landscaping and details, the pool designs are expected to be complete by September, with bidding and construction to follow.

And while the outdoor pool space sits empty this summer, future possibilities for the site aren’t off the table. Ideas such as a splash pad or a smaller kiddie pool are still being considered, though they would require new infrastructure.

“Families will have to find other ways to cool off this summer… but what’s coming next might just make waiting worth it,” Cosby said.

Though it’s the end of an era for the Lovell Park pool, Pueblo West families can look forward to a year-round experience in the near future.

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