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Child in El Paso County revived with Narcan, mother faces multiple charges

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
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Published 1:29 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested a mother after her 4-year-old child was allegedly found unresponsive and needed multiple doses of Narcan.

EPSO says around 10:16 a.m. on March 24, they responded to the 15400 block of Jessie Drive in the Gleneagle area after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. EPSO says when they arrived, the mother, Meghan Anderson, told first responders to administer Narcan to the child, who was unresponsive and not breathing.

The child was stabilized and taken to a local hospital, and the Department of Human Services has assumed custody of the child, according to EPSO.

EPSO says a search warrant executed found drugs and multiple items of drug-related paraphernalia inside the residence. Anderson was booked on the following charges with a bond of $100,000.

  • Child abuse
  • Second-degree assault
  • Child abuse (attempted)
  • Reckless endangerment

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