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Colorado Springs officer bitten by dog during wanted suspect arrest

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
By
New
Published 3:48 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms that an officer was bitten twice by a dog while restraining a suspect at the America the Beautiful Park on March 25.

According to CSPD, officers Matt Kirby and Justin Cropper saw a male who was wanted on felony warrants at the park. Police say Officer Kirby identified himself and told the suspect, Tyloer Olson, that he was under arrest.

CSPD says Olson became "argumentative and postured as though to flee," which led Officer Kirby to restrain Olson, during which he was bitten twice. Police say the officer was left with a puncture injury to his forearm and scratches on his shoulder.

Olson was taken into custody, and his dog was released to the Humane Society, according to CSPD. Law enforcement says Officer Kirby received treatment at the hospital and then returned to work.

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