What we know on Day 25 of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — Iran has denied holding talks with the United States, contradicting President Donald Trump’s claims that the two sides spoke over the weekend about ending the war and reached “major points of agreement.”
The price of oil and the stock market have fluctuated wildly over the conflicting accounts. Meanwhile, the conflict is showing little sign of abating, with Iran launching several waves of missile attacks on Israel overnight into Tuesday, while Israeli settlers are carrying out a series of attacks in the occupied West Bank.
Here’s what to know on Day 25.
What are the main headlines?
- Trump postpones threat: On Saturday, Trump said he would bombard Iran’s power grid if the Strait of Hormuz was not fully open to shipping within 48 hours. On Monday – hours before his self-imposed deadline – Trump abruptly said he was pausing those strikes for five days. He claimed the US and Iran had reached “major points of agreement” in talks over the weekend, without providing details about what was agreed or who the US is speaking to in Iran.
- Iran’s denial: Iran’s foreign ministry said there was “no dialogue” between Tehran and Washington, according to state-affiliated media. They dismissed Trump’s claim as an attempt to lower energy prices and buy time for his military plans. One senior military adviser to the supreme leader said the war will continue until Tehran receives full compensation for damage it has sustained.
- Iran strikes Israel: Iranian attacks on Tel Aviv Tuesday left buildings damaged and vehicles burning, as seen on video obtained by CNN. Israeli authorities said Iran had fired seven waves of missiles since midnight, causing sirens to sound in Dimona, a southern desert city near Israel’s Negev Nuclear Research Center. Meanwhile, Israel has also continued to attack Tehran, including a strike on one of the main headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
- Volatile markets: The price of oil plummeted and the stock market soared Monday after Trump’s unexpected announcement of talks with Iran. But Iran’s denial caused the price of oil to creep up again to more than $100 a barrel. Meanwhile, the timing of Trump’s announcements on Iran – often before or after market hours – is drawing scrutiny. CNN has reported on how a trader has made nearly $1 million since 2024 from dozens of well-timed Polymarket bets that correctly predicted US and Israeli military actions against Iran.
What else is happening?
- West Bank violence: Israel is diverting a combat battalion from its northern border with Lebanon to the occupied West Bank amid a wartime surge in settler violence against Palestinians, according to an Israeli military official. Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights group, said there has been an average of 10 settler attacks per day on Palestinians since the start of March.
- Israel’s response: Despite the talk of ending the war with Iran, an Israeli official told CNN that a deal “does not appear to be tangible right now.” Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that Trump believes there is an opportunity to turn military gains into an agreement that would “safeguard our vital interests,” but stressed that Israel will continue attacks in Iran and Lebanon.
- Diplomatic efforts: Countries continue pushing for a diplomatic solution to the war, with Pakistan offering to host talks involving Iran, Israel and the US. Turkey’s foreign minister spoke to more than a dozen regional and global counterparts over the past 48 hours about efforts to end the war. The president of the European Commission said Tuesday it was “time to go to the negotiation table and end the hostilities” in Iran.
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