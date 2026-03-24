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Monarch Mountain wraps up ski season early due to warm weather

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Published 2:11 PM

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monarch Mountain will end its ski season early, on Sunday, after an unusually warm winter. The ski resort will shut down about two weeks earlier than it had originally planned.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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