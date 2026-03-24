Inside the runway collision, voting by mail, secret vault: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! A quadruple amputee professional cornhole player was accused of fatally shooting a passenger in his car, Maryland authorities said. Dayton Webber was arrested on a murder charge while seeking treatment at a hospital.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Tragedy on the runway

Just before the deadly collision between an Air Canada plane and a fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, several events happened in quick succession. See what went wrong.

2️⃣ Absentee voting

President Donald Trump voted by mail in Tuesday’s special election for the Florida House even as he suggested that “mail-in voting means mail-in cheating.” He also voted by mail in the January primary.

3️⃣ ‘A legitimate businessman’

In their first ever on-camera interview, the parents of crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried talk to CNN about their belief in their son’s innocence and why they think his prosecution was politically motivated.

4️⃣ Preventive care

Skepticism fueled by rising anti-science sentiment and medical mistrust is expanding beyond vaccines to other routine care for babies and young children. Doctors are alarmed.

5️⃣ The ultimate challenge

Ioana Barbu just became the first person to finish a grueling series of ultramarathons in a single year. Along the way, she covered 800 miles across the Arctic, mountains, desert and jungle.

Watch this

💰 ‘Asia’s Fort Knox’: Deep inside Singapore’s fortified luxury storage facility, a near-complete Triceratops fossil awaits auction. CNN got a rare peek inside the vault.

Top headlines

Check this out

🏖️ From turmoil to tourism: According to myth, sirens wrecked ships near a small town on Turkey’s Aegean coast. Now it’s one of the Mediterranean’s most tranquil seaside escapes.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🧑‍⚖️ Which company is suing the Trump administration after being designated a supply-chain risk?

﻿A. Meta

B. Google

C. OpenAI

D. Anthropic

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Bodycam shows Justin Timberlake sobriety test

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Anthropic says it’s at risk of losing hundreds of millions of dollars in government contracts from the designation.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Jordan D. Brown.