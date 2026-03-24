CSFD drones could soon patrol encampments in Colorado Springs this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- As Southern Colorado braces for more extreme heat, the Colorado Springs Fire Department is taking proactive steps to prevent wildfires. One of their newest tools? Drones.

KRDO13 spoke with one of the department’s drone pilots, Eric Ruettinger, to learn more about the upcoming program.

“We have a lot of areas around town that have a lot of vegetation that are kind of hard to get to,” Ruettinger said. “The plan is to use these drones to quickly fly over high-risk areas and make sure everything’s okay.”

Currently, the drones aren’t flying over these areas yet, but the department hopes to launch the program before summer. Officials say it will allow crews to monitor areas that are otherwise difficult to patrol, including open spaces and encampments where accidental fires can start.

“The big thing is being able to take a look at those really quickly and say, ' What resources do we need? ” Ruettinger explained. He noted that fires can start for many reasons, from accidental sparks to discarded cigarettes, but the drones would help crews respond faster and prevent small incidents from becoming major fires.

Fire officials emphasize that the goal of the program isn’t enforcement, it’s prevention. On red flag days, staffing and response plans are adjusted, particularly on the west side of the city, where dense vegetation can help fires spread quickly.

“Sometimes fires start accidentally, sometimes they’re backyard burns, and occasionally they’re the result of illegal activity,” said a department spokesperson. “The drones help us identify the situation quickly, so we can respond appropriately and prevent small fires from becoming larger threats,” said Ruettinger.

Once a call comes in, that is on the fire side, drones can be in the air within 30 seconds to a minute. Operators at the Real Time Crime Center can immediately determine whether a situation requires a full fire response or is a minor burn that doesn’t pose a significant risk. Some of the crew from the CSFD is working at this center as well. This rapid assessment reduces unnecessary wear on fire equipment and keeps firefighters and residents safer.

In addition to responding to active fires, the drones also assist with smoke investigations and monitoring high-risk areas. The department is even able to track lightning strikes and correlate them with potential fire locations within the city.

Officials emphasize that fire safety rules apply to everyone in Colorado Springs, especially during drought conditions. “The biggest thing is we’re all looking out for one another,” said the spokesperson. “Pay attention to the rules, avoid starting fires, and help us keep the city safe this summer,” said Ruettinger.

By combining technology with traditional firefighting efforts, Colorado Springs is aiming to stay one step ahead of wildfires and protect its residents before emergencies escalate.

Officials are also reminding the public to be careful with open flames, cigarettes, and any activity that could spark a fire, no matter your living situation.

With temperatures expected to remain high and conditions staying dry, the department says that using technology like drones is a critical tool for keeping the city safe.

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