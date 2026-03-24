Betty Ford Fast Facts

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(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of former First Lady of the United States Betty Ford.

Personal:

Birth date: April 8, 1918

Death date: July 8, 2011

Birth name: Elizabeth Anne Bloomer

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Father: William Bloomer, a salesman

Mother: Hortense (Neahr) Bloomer

Marriages: William Warren (1942-1947, divorced); Gerald Ford (October 15, 1948-December 26, 2006, his death)

Children: with Gerald Ford: Michael, March 14, 1950; John, March 16, 1952; Steven, May 19, 1956; Susan, July 6, 1957

Other Facts:

After graduating high school, she attended the Bennington School of the Dance in Vermont.

Lobbied for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Timeline:

1926 – Begins taking dance lessons.

1939 – Moves to New York City to study dance at the Martha Graham School.

1941 – Moves back to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she grew up. Works for Herpolsheimer’s department store and teaches dance classes.

1948 – Marries Gerald Ford in the middle of his campaign for representative of Michigan’s Fifth District in the US House of Representatives.

October 1973 – Spiro T. Agnew resigns as vice president of the United States, and Gerald Ford is nominated to take his place.

December 6, 1973 – Gerald Ford is sworn in as vice president.

August 9, 1974 – Becomes First Lady of the United States after President Richard Nixon resigns, and her husband is sworn in as the 38th president of the United States.

September 1974 – Is diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoes surgery. Afterwards, openly discusses the disease and treatment.

1975 – Appears on “60 Minutes” and discusses abortion, pre-marital sex and marijuana.

April 11, 1978 – Enters Long Beach Naval Hospital for treatment of alcohol and prescription painkiller abuse.

1978 – Her autobiography, “The Times of My Life,” is released.

1982 – Along with Leonard Firestone, opens The Betty Ford Center for the treatment of addiction, in Rancho Mirage, California. Ford is named chairman of the board of the center.

1983 – Is given the Komen Foundation Award for support of breast cancer education. The award is later renamed the Betty Ford Award.

1987 – Her second autobiography, “Betty: A Glad Awakening,” is released.

November 18, 1991 – Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George H.W. Bush.

October 27, 1999 – The Congressional Gold Medal is awarded to President and Mrs. Ford.

2005 – Steps down as chairman of the board for The Betty Ford Center.

December 26, 2006 – President Ford dies.

July 8, 2011 – Dies at age 93.

July 14, 2011 – Is interred next to her husband on the grounds of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

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