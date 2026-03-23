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The RNC has nearly a 7-to-1 money advantage over the DNC, which has more debt than cash on hand

<i>Allison Robbert/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at DNC headquarters on January 12
<i>Allison Robbert/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at DNC headquarters on January 12
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Published 2:24 PM

By David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — An already massive gap between Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee finances widened in February, according to new reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The RNC out-raised the DNC in February, $18.5 million to $10.3 million. And entering March, the RNC reported nearly seven times as much cash on hand, $109 million to $15.9 million.

The DNC has more outstanding debt, $17.4 million, than cash on hand, keyed to a $15 million loan the committee took out last October.

A DNC official noted that the committee was committed to deep investments in core infrastructure, especially staff, to build party capacity.

Other national party committees focused on House and Senate races reported more comparable fundraising numbers, but the huge disparity between DNC and RNC finances could have consequences in 2026.

The Supreme Court is weighing a move to raise caps on how much money political parties may spend in coordination with candidates, which would enable the RNC to leverage its massive cash stockpile to more directly aid Republicans on the ballot. A decision is expected before the end of June.

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