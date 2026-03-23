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Programming note: Due to technical issues, KRDO13 will not air at 12 p.m.

KRDO
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Published 12:03 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 is currently experiencing technical difficulties and will not be able to air its 12 p.m. newscast. Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible.

We appreciate your patience and encourage viewers to stay with us for updates online and on our social media platforms.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

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Abby Smith

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