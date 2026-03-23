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Power outage affects over 3,000 customers in Colorado Springs

CSU
By
New
Published 2:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over 3,00 customers are without power in the area of Centennial Boulevard and West Fillmore Street due to an equipment failure, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

CSU asks that drivers use caution and treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops.

For more information, click here.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Centennial Boulevard
Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Utilities
West Fillmore Street

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Abby Smith

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