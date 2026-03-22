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Wildfire grows to 1,927 Acres, Highway 115 remains closed as crews gain ground

KRDO
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Published 8:36 AM

COLROADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, crews made steady progress overnight on a growing wildfire burning south of Colorado Springs, as shifting weather conditions could help efforts heading into Sunday.

The fire has burned 1,927 acres and remains at 0% containment.

Despite no increase in acreage overnight, officials say firefighters made good progress as the fire continued moving in a northeast direction. With winds expected to shift out of the east and cooler temperatures in the forecast, conditions today should support continued efforts to gain ground on the fire.

State Highway 115 remains closed between mile marker 18 near K Street and mile marker 39 at the El Paso County line. The sheriff’s office says there is no estimated timeline for reopening, noting the closure is critical to ensure firefighter safety and allow crews to operate effectively.

No air quality alerts have been issued at this time.

An evacuation shelter remains open at Pathfinder Park for those displaced by the fire. The shelter is accepting individuals, pets, and livestock.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says updates will continue as crews work toward containment.

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Samantha Hildebrandt

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