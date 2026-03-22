Sisterhood at the Core of UCCS Women’s Lacrosse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--

The women’s lacrosse team at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs is built on more than competition, it’s built on sisterhood.

For this team, that word is quite literal.

Siblings are everywhere on the Mountain Lions roster. Redshirt junior Brielle Fannin plays alongside her younger sister, freshman Charlotte. And from California come Julia and Allison Hoffman, twin sisters who are nearly impossible to tell apart at first glance.

“Well, I wear a high ponytail,” Allison laughed. “And then Julia, she wears a low one. But we also have different cleats; mine are bright yellow, and hers are just plain white.”

The Hoffmans’ journey to UCCS was far from straightforward. Last season, they reached a lifelong dream: earning an opportunity to play Division I lacrosse at Lindenwood University. But that dream was cut short. The House vs. NCAA settlement implemented roster limits over the summer for college athletic programs.

They were told that due to those NCAA roster limits, the program was no longer able to sign them.

“We were obviously disappointed,” Julia said. “Once we met that goal, we were like, ‘Okay, we're here.’ After all our hard work, we finally achieved it. And for us to be told we couldn’t go there anymore, two weeks before signing, was very disappointing.”

What could have been a crushing setback instead turned into a pivotal redirection.

The turning point came when UCCS head coach Brice Queener reached out.

“Coach Queener contacted us and we thought, ‘Okay, let's look at this school. Let’s see how the coaches are, let’s see what the team is like.’ We were actually able to come visit the school.”

The visit sealed the deal.

“Coach is very positive. He doesn’t get down. He’s very encouraging, which really helped.”

Though interchangeable in appearance, the Hoffman sisters bring different skills to the field, yet their chemistry is undeniable. Looking back, they’re confident they’ve landed exactly where they’re meant to be.

For the Hoffmans, their story is proof that talent isn’t determined by division level.

“Even if you’re D2, D3, or NAIA, you can still be a D1 player, in your head,” Allison said. “It doesn’t matter what division you play in. You can be as good as you want to be.”

At UCCS, the sisters have found not just a team, but a supportive environment where they can write a new chapter, together.