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Mandatory evacuation issued for Costilla County fire

MGN
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Published 4:58 PM

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Costilla County Office of Emergency Management confirms a 35-acre fire, ordering a mandatory evacuation for all residents on County Rd L.7 and N.2 in Chama and extending north three miles to Malcolm Road in the Poso.

Officials say an imminent threat to life and property exists, and individuals must evacuate in accordance with local officials' instructions.

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