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Local MMA fighter prepares for title match this weekend

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Published 8:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's a local MMA fighter from Colorado Springs who's undefeated. He's only 19 and has a title match this weekend.

Ethan 'Hollywood' Ainsworth trains at Iron Forged Martial Arts. he says he spends about 90% of his day training. Ainsworth says fighting has helped his mental health. He's able to manage his anger and emotions through sport now.

"And just immediately I fell in love and it became something more than an outlet," says Ainsworth. "It became being able to find my family and my second home."

Ainsworth fights Saturday night at the Pueblo Ice Arena at the Sparta 109 SOCO Showdown.

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Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

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