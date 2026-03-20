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Major traffic accident closes Maizeland Road in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 12:26 PM
Published 12:24 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a "working trapped traffic accident" on Maizeland Road west of Academy Boulevard, according to officials.

CSFD says all lanes of Maizeland are closed in both directions and asks drivers to avoid the area.

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Abby Smith

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