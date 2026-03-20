Comedian Bill Maher to receive Mark Twain Prize, sources say

By Sunlen Serfaty, CNN

(CNN) — TV host and comedian Bill Maher has been chosen to receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, two sources close to the Kennedy Center told CNN.

Maher has been told he has been selected for the honor, but has not yet accepted, one source said. The comedian is said to be seriously considering it, the person added.

The annual award, which is given by the Kennedy Center, honors humorists and comedy. Past recipients have included Steve Martin, Tina Fey, Billy Crystal, Jon Stewart and Adam Sandler. A gala presenting the award brings together comedians and entertainers, and is typically held at the Kennedy Center, which now bears Trump’s name on its facade as the president has sought to remake the arts institution in his image. This year’s award gala will be the last at the Kennedy Center before it closes its doors for a massive two-year renovation.

Maher has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s policies on his HBO program “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and has, at times, been a target of Trump’s ire. In a posting spree earlier this month, Trump posted seven articles critical of Maher to his Truth Social platform, and last month called Maher a “highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT.” (HBO and CNN are both part of Warner Brothers Discovery.)

But the two men had dinner together in 2025 at the White House, arranged to give them an opportunity to speak directly with each other.

The announcement has not been made official yet by the Kennedy Center.

The news was first reported by the Atlantic.

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung disputed the reporting, writing on X that reports of Maher’s honor are “Literally FAKE NEWS.” CNN has asked Maher’s representative and the White House for comment.

CNN’s DJ Judd and Liam Reilly contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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