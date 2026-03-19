What will happen to Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Pueblo after abuse allegations surfaced?

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Cesar Chavez, the late farmworker organizer who became a national civil rights icon and co-founded the United Farm Workers, is accused of abusing "young women or minors," the union said in a statement to ABC News.

"The UFW has learned of deeply troubling allegations that one of the union's co-founders, Cesar Chavez, behaved in ways that are incompatible with our organization's values," the union said. "Some of the reports are family issues, and not our story to tell or our place to comment on. Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors. Allegations that very young women or girls may have been victimized are crushing."

Labor rights activist Dolores Huerta revealed this week she was among those who say they were abused by Chavez, who died more than three decades ago.

Several states recognize a day on or near Chavez's March 31 birthday as an annual holiday, including California, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, Utah and Washington. Many are canceling or renaming events.

The UFW Foundation has canceled all Cesar Chavez events this month due to the allegations.

"As a women-led organization that exists to empower communities, the allegations about abusive behavior by Cesar Chavez go against everything that we stand for. These disturbing allegations involve inappropriate behavior by Cesar Chavez with young women and minors, they are shocking, indefensible and something we are taking seriously. Recognizing how serious the allegations are, the UFW Foundation has cancelled all Cesar Chavez Day activities this month." - The UFW Foundation

A highway in Pueblo was dedicated to the civil rights activist. Now many questions have been raised to city leadership about what happens next and if they will change the name. However, the city says the highway is under state jurisdiction.

This designation was given in 2006 by the State Legislature. CDOT has alerted current legislators. Removing the name would require a bill from the legislature. - A Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Spokesperson

KRDO13 reached out to state lawmakers to see if they are planning to spearhead a name change for the roadway.

The Governor tells KRDO13 he is also calling on state lawmakers to draft legislation to remove Chavez's name from state infrastructure.

“Governor Polis is horrified to learn about the allegations of sexual misconduct against Cesar Chavez, and he stands with Dolores Huerta and other victims who have bravely shared their stories. These are deeply disturbing allegations. The Governor will not celebrate Cesar Chavez this year, nor does he plan to direct state agencies to take action to celebrate Cesar Chavez in light of these heinous allegations. Further, he would encourage the legislature to consider drafting legislation to change the optional state holiday or other infrastructure designations across the state that are in law.” - Eric Maruyama, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office

We will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6.

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