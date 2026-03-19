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Southbound Powers shut down following two-car crash

KRDO
By
New
Published 9:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say Southbound Powers Boulevard has just been shut down at Hancock Expressway due to a crash.

CSPD posted the closure on its X account at 9:05 a.m. on Mar. 19.

Drivers travelling on southbound Powers Boulevard will need to detour.

We have a crew on scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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