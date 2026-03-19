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Not that Adams County: Colorado sheriff’s office flooded with messages after Afroman trial mix-up

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Published 7:32 AM

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – An unusual case of mistaken identity is putting a Colorado law enforcement agency in the middle of a high-profile trial unfolding hundreds of miles away.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it has recently been flooded with social media comments, direct messages, and even phone calls about the ongoing defamation trial involving the rapper Afroman, known for hits such as "Because I Got High" and "Crazy Rap."

There’s just one problem: the case has nothing to do with Colorado.

The lawsuit actually unfolded more than 1,200 miles away in Adams County, Ohio, where several deputies sued the artist after he used footage from a 2022 police raid on his home in a music video for his song, "Lemon Pound Cake."

That raid stemmed from an investigation into alleged drug trafficking and kidnapping, but deputies ultimately found no evidence. They've since sued the rapper for defamation, claiming he used security footage from the search without permission, which sparked harassment and death threats against them.

But while the legal battle plays out in Ohio, it’s the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, nearly 1,200 miles away, that's dealing with unexpected fallout online.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, the Colorado sheriff's office tried to set the record straight, even offering what they jokingly called a "quick geography lesson" – and emphasizing that their deputies have never raided or sued Afroman.

The agency also explained that this confusion may be widespread: there are 12 states in the U.S. with an Adams County, meaning those reaching out with their complaints had a one-in-12 chance of contacting the correct office.

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Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

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