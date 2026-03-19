Commemorative Trump coin should be ‘as large as possible,’ key commission says in granting design approval

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s handpicked Commission of Fine Arts voted Thursday to approve a commemorative coin for the United States’ 250th birthday featuring the president’s likeness. And it’s going to be big.

“I motion to approve this as presented, and with the strong encouragement that you make it as large as possible, all the way to three inches in diameter,” the commission’s vice chair, James McCrery, said moments before the design was approved.

Trump last year gutted the commission, which has oversight over public buildings, memorials and medals and coins, and installed a group of loyalists.

The coin they approved features an image of Trump standing with fists on his desk. It appears to be adapted from a recent White House photo installed at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. “LIBERTY” is spelled out on the top of the coin, above the dates 1776 and 2026. An eagle graces the back.

“I know he reviews a lot of different images and is very particular about what is put out there about him,” Trump aide Chamberlain Harris, who serves as a commissioner, said at Thursday’s meeting.

“It’s a very strong and very tough image of him, and I think it’s fitting to have a current sitting president who’s presiding over the country over the 250th year on a commemorative coin for said year.”

Throughout the review process, commissioners made clear that its eventual size matters.

“I think the president likes big things,” said McCrery, who was the original architect of Trump’s sprawling, 89,000-square-foot ballroom project before he was replaced. “Is two inches a good starting point and to work up from there?”

Harris concurred.

“I think the larger the better, and the largest of that circulation, I think, would be his preference,” she said of the president.

The commission is also in the process of reviewing a proposed $1 Trump coin, which is raising legal questions because it’s against the law to display the image of a sitting president or living former president on currency, according to the US code governing coin design.

A sitting president is not prohibited from appearing on a commemorative coin like the one approved Thursday but hasn’t done so since Calvin Coolidge in 1926. Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation to prohibit any living or sitting president from being featured on any US currency.

The-CNN-Wire

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