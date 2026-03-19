Skip to Content
News

ABC cancels ‘The Bachelorette’ 3 days before premiere

ABC
By
Updated
today at 2:58 PM
Published 2:40 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- ABC has announced that it will not be moving forward with the new season of "The Bachelorette," starring Taylor Frankie Paul, citing a newly released video.

The season, starring “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul, was set to premiere on Sunday, March 22.

The network has released the following statement:

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

According to AP, the statement references a 2023 video showing an altercation between Paul and Dakota Mortensen, her father's child, which TMZ published on Thursday. AP says that both have been accused of domestic violence against each other recently.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.