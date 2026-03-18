Disney’s transformation, Cesar Chavez allegations, tracking gas prices: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM. Mush! Dogs named Zeus and Polar helped a former reality TV star cruise to a repeat victory in the Iditarod. The grueling sled dog race covers about 1,000 miles in the Alaska wilderness.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Disney’s transformation

Today was Josh D’Amaro’s first day as Disney CEO. In his previous role, he helped the entertainment giant launch a massive — and expensive — strategy to turbocharge its experiences around the world. Take a closer look.

2️⃣ Cesar Chavez

Latino leaders say they are shocked by “deeply troubling” sexual misconduct allegations against the prominent civil rights icon. Celebrations of the late labor leader are being canceled as his legacy is thrown into question.

3️⃣ Tracking gas prices

Americans were already struggling with affordability before the US and Israel began their war with Iran. CNN is monitoring the cost of oil and the average price of gasoline in each state. ➕ Oil prices surge as Iran says energy production facilities were attacked.

4️⃣ Weight-loss drugs

One major benefit of taking GLP-1 medications is a sizable reduction in the risk of heart attacks and strokes. A new study shows how quickly those benefits fade after stopping the drug.

5️⃣ March Madness

Have you filled out your NCAA Tournament brackets yet? Time is running out. CNN’s sports crew offers some tips for picking the upsets.

Watch this

💍 Gone in 70 seconds: Dramatic video shows several people ransacking a jewelry store in Fremont, California, and stealing items worth about $1.7 million.

Top headlines

Sen. Markwayne Mullin under microscope over temperament, stolen valor allegations and ICE in tense DHS confirmation hearing

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says the global oil crisis may have only temporary economic effects

Family of US college student missing in Barcelona, Spain, pleads for information

Check this out

📸 Photos with a message: Catherine Opie has turned her lens on a wide range of subjects, from Elton John to high school football players. A lot of her work challenges gender stereotypes.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🗳️ Why did President Donald Trump suggest that California Gov. Gavin Newsom can’t be president?

﻿A. Because he has a criminal record

B. Because he’s not a natural-born citizen

C. Because he hasn’t lived in the US long enough

D. Because he has dyslexia

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Trump’s alternate reality on the Iran war

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Newsom has been open about his struggle with dyslexia, which affects reading, writing, spelling and speaking.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.