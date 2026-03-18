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Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Voted #2 Best Zoo in U.S.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
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Published 12:33 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) has been ranked the #2 Best Zoo in the country in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2026.

CMZoo has now remained in the #2 spot for two years in a row, with the zoo thanking the community for its dedication to voting.

Courtesy: CMZoo

According to the 10Best Readers’ Choice, the top ten zoos in the nation are:

  • Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium (Omaha, Nebraska)
  • Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Colorado Springs, Colorado)
  • Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden (Cincinnati, Ohio)
  • Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens (Jacksonville, Florida)
  • Brevard Zoo (Melbourne, Florida)
  • Saint Louis Zoo (St. Louis, Missouri)
  • San Antonio Zoo (San Antonio, Texas)
  • North Carolina Zoo (Asheboro, North Carolina)
  • The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens (Palm Desert, California)
  • Sedgwick County Zoo (Wichita, Kansas)
Courtesy: CMZoo
Courtesy: CMZoo

"This is a remarkable year for us," says Bob Chastain, president & CEO of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. "We’re excited to celebrate 100 years of growth in animal care, conservation, education and community. Later this year, we’ll open the International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffe, and being recognized by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards is a reflection of our community’s dedication and passion. Every day, our supporters inspire us to keep pushing for excellence, and moments like this help remind us why we do what we do. We’re grateful to everyone who makes Cheyenne Mountain Zoo such a special place for the community. Thanks for your ongoing support."

The zoo says they also placed #2 for Best Zoo Membership, and CMZoo’s home for animals native to the Rocky Mountain region, Rocky Mountain Wild, was voted #2 Best Zoo Exhibit.

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