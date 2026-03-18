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Circle Drive closed in both directions following crash

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
Published 9:53 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Circle Drive has been shut down in both directions due to an accident at the Monument Street intersection.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says two parties have been extricated and transported to local hospitals.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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