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While oil cut-offs cause Cuba blackouts, family members in Colorado Springs can only worry

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Published 8:00 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The island-wide blackout in Cuba has now lasted 72 hours. Thousands of miles away from his family in Cuba, Miguel Alejando Gomez Perez can only worry.

For Perez and his family, the blackout has done more than take away their electricity and power to cook.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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