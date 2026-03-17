Senate kicks off marathon debate over Trump’s voter ID bill

By Morgan Rimmer, Ted Barrett, CNN

(CNN) — The Senate has kicked off extended debate on the “SAVE America Act” — one of President Donald Trump’s top legislative priorities.

Lawmakers voted to begin consideration of the bill that would require voters to show ID and proof of US citizenship in federal elections. While the legislation is not expected to pass, the debate could yield fierce rhetorical sparring on the floor, with each side believing they are on the right side of history on the issue.

Politically, lawmakers from each party want to demonstrate to their bases that they are going to the mat on the legislation.

Democrats have been preparing to speak at length – and possibly for days – in opposition to the bill. Republicans, meanwhile, are expected to try to add amendments to the legislation that would address asks from Trump, namely provisions that would end the widespread practice of no-excuse mail voting and target transgender policies.

As debate plays out in the Senate in the coming days, Democrats will seek to expose divisions within the Republican conference on the topics, which have at times proven effective culture war fights for the GOP yet are unrelated to the running of elections.

The bill is not expected to pass, as it does not have the 60 votes needed to eventually end debate, and Senate Republicans do not have the votes to change filibuster rules or maintain a lengthy so-called “talking filibuster” that would drag on indefinitely – and risk allowing Senate Democrats to stonewall business in the chamber.

The Senate voted to open debate 51 to 48. In a sign that the votes aren’t there to overcome the 60-vote threshold, despite the president’s insistence on the legislation passing, Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joined Democrats in attempting to block debate on the package.

Instead, Republican leadership has opted to allow senators to hold the floor and debate the package until they exhaust themselves — which could even extend through the weekend — and Senate Majority Leader John Thune moves to end debate.

Most Republicans argue the bill will make elections more secure. Across the aisle, Democrats argue that presenting this kind of paperwork will deter people from voting, and serve as another barrier to the ballot box.

“I’m looking forward to a vigorous, long and spirited conversation on the floor of the United States Senate about these important issues,” Thune said on Tuesday.

“I think it’s an important debate to have because it is an issue that is at the very core of elections in this country, and I think this is something that the American people care about, something that we’ve obviously heard a lot about from constituents across this country.”

Trump has pressured Thune in recent weeks to force the package through the Senate. But the Republican Senate leader has maintained that the package does not have enough support, despite the president’s threats that he won’t sign any legislation until Congress has passed the “SAVE America Act.”

In a sign of tensions within the party, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna lambasted Thune for holding a “show vote” on the bill.

“1,000%,” she said when asked by CNN if she was disappointed in Thune’s handling of the bill.

“They’re over there doing a show vote. They know it’s going to fail,” she added.

The House passed a version of the bill in February, though it was short of some of Trump’s priorities.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the bill ahead of the vote to start debate.

“The SAVE Act is not about protecting the vote. It’s about making it harder to vote and easier to steal an election,” said Schumer, calling it “a voter suppression bill.”

“Our objection as Democrats is not to a photo ID … our objection is it’s a voter suppression bill,” he argued.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Manu Raju and Aileen Graef contributed to this report.