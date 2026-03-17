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Pikes Peak Library District celebrates future library location

KRDO
By
today at 2:45 PM
Published 2:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Library District is celebrating the purchase of 3924 Pony Tracks Drive for its future facility.

“We’re excited to be at the beginning of providing services in a fast-growing area of El Paso County,” said Denise Abbott, chief communications and marketing officer for the Library District. “We know the community has needed library services in this area for a long time — and we can’t wait to bring those services to them in the future.”

Officials say the next step is raising funds for the facility.

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