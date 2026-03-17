Person airlifted after being shot at Georgia VA clinic. The suspected shooter is dead

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — A person was shot at a Veteran’s Affairs clinic in Jasper, Georgia, on Tuesday, and the suspected shooter has been killed by law enforcement, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 1 p.m. at the Pickens County VA Clinic, Jasper Police Chief Matt Dawkins said. Jasper is about 60 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

When officers arrived at the scene, they confronted the suspect outside the clinic and fatally shot them, Dawkins said.

The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital, the chief said. Their condition is unknown.

What led up to the shooting is still unclear, and authorities are determining what connection, if any, the suspect had to the clinic. The suspect has not been publicly identified, but Dawkins said they are a local resident.

The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident, Dawkins said. Both agencies were on the scene Tuesday, which had been cordoned off with yellow tape and walls of law enforcement vehicles.

Within minutes of sounds of gunfire, dozens of local and state law enforcement vehicles swarmed the shopping center where the clinic is located, an employee of a nearby appliance store told CNN.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, the FBI in Atlanta told CNN. However, Jasper city officials have asked the public to avoid the area around the clinic.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s David Williams and Isabel Rosales contributed to this report.