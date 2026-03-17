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Irish performers preparing for “bar crawl” across Colorado Springs Irish pubs

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Updated
today at 8:23 AM
Published 6:28 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Celtic Steps and the Pikes Peak Highlanders are preparing to take on the El Paso County bar scene one last time for St. Patrick's Day to close out their busiest performing week of the year.

Both groups were active around town last weekend, and Tuesday will be more of the same. You can find their St. Patrick's Day schedules below

Celtic Steps Schedule:

11:30 a.m. - Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant

4:30 p.m. - Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant

5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - Wyatt's Pub and Grill

6:30 p.m. - Great Company bar

6:30 p.m. - Purple Toad Social Tap and Grill

Pikes Peak Highlanders Schedule

4 p.m. - Back East Bar and Grill (Monument)

4:30 p.m. Wyatt's Pub and Grill

5 p.m. - Dublin House Sports Bar

5 p.m. - Sunset Grill

5:30 p.m. - Red's American Grill

6 p.m. - Purple Toad Social Tap and Grill

6 p.m. - Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant

6 p.m. - Back East Bar and Grill (Colorado Springs)

7 p.m. - Rilea's Pub

7 p.m. - Good Company bar

7:30 p.m. - O'Leary's Pub

8 p.m. - Dublin House sports bar

8 p.m. - Abby's Irish Pub

8:30 p.m. - Finish Line Lounge

All the local pubs are scheduling different combinations of live music, drink deals, food deals, DJs, dance performances, or all of the above. You can find a link to a few different pub happenings below.

O'Leary's Pub

Abby's Irish Pub

Jack Quinn's Irish Pub and Restaurant

Dublin House Sports Bar

Alchemy

Kelly O'Brians Sports Bar and Grill

Rilea's Pub

Wyatt's Pub and Grill

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Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

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