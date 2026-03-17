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59-year-old inmate found unresponsive at Pueblo County Jail

KRDO
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Published 2:31 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating the in-custody death of a 59-year-old male inmate on March 16.

PCSO says the man was found unresponsive in a housing area at the Pueblo County Jail. Medical aid was performed; however, the man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to PCSO.

Law enforcement says no foul play is expected and that the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will release the cause of death.

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Abby Smith

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