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El suministro eléctrico de Cuba comienza lentamente a restablecerse tras el apagón total

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Published 7:35 AM

Por CNN Español

El sistema eléctrico de Cuba comienza a restablecerse tras el colapso total de este lunes. La recuperación es lenta, como sucede cuando hay apagones de esta magnitud.

Según el UNE, el operador de la red eléctrica cubana, el servicio ya se restableció en las regiones occidental y centro-oriental de la isla luego de la reconexión de algunas centrales eléctricas.

Las centrales eléctricas de los municipios de Diez de Octubre y Carlos Manuel de Céspedes volvieron a funcionar este martes, al igual que los sistemas del centro-oeste y del centro, según la UNE.

En tanto, la energía volvió en algunas partes de La Habana, aunque la mayor parte de la capital cubana sigue sin electricidad.

El colapso total del lunes fue el primero a nivel nacional desde que EE.UU. bloqueó el suministro de petróleo a la isla de unos 10 millones de habitantes. Pero los cortes de energía se vienen sucediendo con frecuencia en Cuba en los últimos años. El Gobierno cubano lo ha atribuido a las sanciones estadounidenses, aunque analistas señalan también la falta de inversión en un sistema de por sí deteriorado.

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Con información de Patrick Oppmann, de CNN, y de la agencia Reuters.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

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