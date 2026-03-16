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Print your own NCAA men’s and women’s tournament brackets

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Published 9:18 AM

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — In too many bracket pools to count? Trying to keep on top of how you’re doing in brackets across three or four different apps? Just like the feeling of crossing out incorrect picks on your busted bracket with a pen instead of watching a computer tell you how wrong you were?

We’ve got you covered.

Here are printable versions of the NCAA men’s and women’s tournament brackets that you can fill out and carry around with you for the next three weeks.

PDFs versions you can download and print

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