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CNN - Spanish

El sistema eléctrico de Cuba sufre un colapso total

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Published 12:26 PM

Por Patrick Oppmann, CNN en Español

La red eléctrica de Cuba sufrió un colapso total este lunes, dijo el operador eléctrico del país, marcando el más reciente apagón a nivel nacional en los últimos años, y el primero desde que Estados Unidos efectivamente cortó el flujo de petróleo hacia Cuba.

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