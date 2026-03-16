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Community joins forces to support Walsenburg residents amid major water break

American Red Cross
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New
Published 1:17 PM

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple agencies have teamed up to support the community in Walsenburg after a major water break has left the residents without water since March 13.

According to the American Red Cross of Southern Colorado, they were contacted about the emergency due to the urgent humanitarian needs.

Red Cross, alongside Golden-based Molson Coors Beverage Company, which donated 10 pallets of canned drinking water, and The Salvation Army, which handled transportation, all partnered to support the community.

The Red Cross says volunteers helped distribute water at local sites and made home visits to those who were unable to reach them.

“This response shows the power of community partnerships and volunteers working together to help neighbors in need,” said Andrea Miller, regional chief executive officer for the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. “Thanks to the generosity and swift collaboration of our partners, residents in Walsenburg were able to receive critical support during a very challenging time.”

According to a press release from the Red Cross, officials have not yet located the source of the water main break, and the town continues to lose about 1,000 gallons of water per minute.

KRDO13 will have live updates on the water break in our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts on March 16.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

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