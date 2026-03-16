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Colorado Springs expands Mountain Metro services for spring

City of Colorado Springs
By
Published 12:35 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has announced that Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) is rolling out additional services for the spring, starting on March 29.

Those service changes include the following, according to the city:

  • Route 3: Transitioning to zero fare; weekday daytime frequency increasing from 30 minutes to 15 minutes, supported in part by the City of Manitou Springs and the Colorado Springs Parking Enterprise.
  • Route 5: Weekend daytime frequency increasing from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.
  • Route 10: Weekend daytime frequency increasing from 60 minutes to 30 minutes; new Saturday evening service added at a 60‑minute frequency.
  • Route 11: Weekend daytime frequency increasing from 60 minutes to 30 minutes.
  • Route 20: Service discontinued with weekend coverage absorbed by expanded Routes 10 and 11.
  • Route 25: Weekend daytime frequency increasing from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.
  • THE ZEB Downtown Shuttle: Slight weekday daytime frequency adjustment from 7 minutes to 10 minutes.
  • Route 17: Two new stops added near Uintah St. and 17th St.
  • Route 33: Prior to going out of service, buses will end service at the Dillon Mobility Hub to improve rider connections.
  • Route 40: Transitioning to year‑round operation, with extended weekday hours aligned with other routes.

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