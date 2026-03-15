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Colorado Springs Police on crash alert due to road conditions

KRDO
By
Published 8:28 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking drivers to use extra caution after placing the city on crash alert status Sunday morning due to hazardous road conditions.

Police announced the alert at 7:45 a.m. on March 15.

Under crash alert status, officers will not respond to minor traffic accidents if certain conditions are met. Drivers involved in these types of crashes are instead required to exchange information and file a report themselves.

When police will NOT respond

Drivers should exchange information and complete a counter (cold) report if:

  • There are no fatalities or injuries requiring medical attention
  • No driver is suspected of driving under the influence
  • All drivers are present with a license, registration, and insurance
  • No public property (such as street signs or utility poles) was damaged

If a vehicle needs to be towed, a cold report can still be filed as long as the other criteria are met.

Drivers can pick up a traffic accident report form at any police substation or file one online through the Colorado Springs Police Department website by selecting “Cold Reporting: Report a Minor Traffic Accident.”

Safety reminders for drivers

Police are also urging drivers to take precautions while traveling in winter conditions, including:

  • Checking road and travel conditions before leaving home
  • Allowing extra time to reach destinations
  • Driving at safe speeds for conditions
  • Leaving extra following distance between vehicles
  • Using safer roadways during winter weather
  • Removing snow and ice that may block visibility
  • Ensuring vehicles have proper snow tires

Authorities say taking these steps can help reduce crashes during hazardous weather.

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Samantha Hildebrandt

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