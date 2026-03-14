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Meet Jazzy: This energetic pup is ready to be your new adventure buddy, The HSPPR Pet of the Week

HSPPR
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today at 4:19 AM
Published 4:16 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- If you’re looking for a four-legged friend to keep up with your active lifestyle, this week’s Pet of the Week might be the perfect match.

Meet Jazzy, a two-year-old Black Mouth Cur mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Jazzy arrived at the shelter as a transfer from another facility and is now looking for a loving home where she can show off her playful personality. Staff says she’s a young, energetic dog who loves spending time outdoors. Whether it’s playing with toys, going on walks, or chasing a tennis ball in a game of fetch, Jazzy is always ready for some fun.

She previously lived with another dog and could do well with an active canine companion who can match her playful spirit. Jazzy also loves meeting new people and hasn’t met a stranger she doesn’t like.

Because of her size and enthusiastic energy, the shelter says Jazzy may do best in a home without smaller children. But for the right family—especially one that enjoys staying active—she could be a perfect fit.

Jazzy’s adoption fee is $100. She will go home spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and with a voucher for a veterinary exam.

If you’d like to meet Jazzy or learn more about other animals available for adoption, visit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region website or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs.

Your next best friend might be waiting.

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Samantha Hildebrandt

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