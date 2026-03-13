Skip to Content
News

Wendy’s closes three Colorado Springs locations as part of turnaround plan

By
Published 5:05 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wendy's closes three locations in Colorado Springs, telling KRDO13 it's part of their turnaround plan, Project Fresh, which ensures the company has the right "restaurant footprint in each market."

Wendy's confirmed the following locations have been closed:

  • 3036 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
  • 1104 E Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
  • 222 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Below is Wendy's full statement:

We can confirm these restaurants have closed as part of Wendy’s U.S. turnaround plan, Project Fresh, which includes system optimization as a key pillar to ensure we have the right restaurant footprint in each market. While these locations have closed, Wendy’s continues to maintain a strong presence across Colorado Springs and surrounding communities. These actions are focused on strengthening restaurant performance across the Wendy’s System, enhancing the customer experience and positioning the brand for sustainable, long‑term growth. For the most up‑to‑date information on open Wendy’s locations, customers can visit the restaurant locator on our website.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.